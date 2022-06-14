Rollins receives Youth of the Year

Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives hosted its 17th annual For Kids’ Sake fundraiser Friday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut.
Sponsors donated more than $1,000 in merchandise, which was auctioned at the event. Items auctioned included toys such as a miniature dump truck, artwork and a raft.
Other attractions included a slideshow that showcased various FYI projects.
A photo booth was also available, at which participants could pose for photos with a variety of props, such as inflatable musical instruments.
The Rusty Lungs, a rock cover band that performs regularly in the Salida area, played at the fundraiser. The band is composed of Jared Bradford, Tom McEnany, Jeff Cover, Barry Blocker, Gary Gibas and Lou Collins.
Jessie Rollins, a 2022 Salida High School graduate, received the Youth of the Year award at the event. Dibby Olson, youth program coordinator, presented the award.
Olson highlighted Rollins’ work with FYI to help promote mental health and other accomplishments, including serving as the youth liaison for Salida City Council.
Speaking about Rollins, Olson said, “She does things because it’s the right thing to do.”
Rollins will attend Columbia University in the fall. She said she plans to become a lawyer and continue to be involved in social work.
