The Mountain Mail will start taking results for the 2020 Best of Salida survey starting Aug. 10 through midnight Sept. 13.
Ballots can be found in print copies of The Mountain Mail, online at themountainmail.com and at facebook.com/themountainmail. You can also vote directly at bit.ly/bestofsalida2020.
Winners of the 101 categories will be announced in the annual Best of Salida special edition which will be released at the end of October.
The current version of this just for fun survey began in 2012. In 2019, 872 ballots were counted.
