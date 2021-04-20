For Earth Day Kayla Malone, county weed department supervisor, will tell participants about Chaffee County’s invasive weed mitigation from 9 a.m. to noon April 23.
Participants will meet at the Salida Farm to School site near Loyal Duke’s Dog Park and Ben Oswald Park soccer fields on Holman Avenue.
Other subjects participants will explore include soil health tunnel, a scavenger hunt and other soil activities with the Natural Resource Conservation Service and the Upper Arkansas Conservation District.
Volunteers will spread out on the Monarch Spur Trail to mitigate weeds with Salida area Parks, Open-space and Trails, Central Colorado Conservancy and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association. Optionally volunteers may stay at the garden to mitigate weeds with Guidestone Colorado.
Salida will provide weed collection after the workday. Salida will also staff a booth featuring the draft city Climate Action Plan, giving attendees the opportunity to review the plan, which outlines city goals and objectives to address climate change locally, and ask questions.
All participants must fill out a volunteer waiver to participate, found at - https://www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-salida-recreation/shop/activities/3225451?view=month&scrollToCalendar=false.
Paper copies of the waiver will be on hand at the Farm to School site.
For more information, please contact Kayla Malone at kmalone@chaffeecounty.org.
