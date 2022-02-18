Salida police officers arrested Daniel Rafael Levy, 52, of Salinas, California, Jan. 31 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked, failure to signal as required or gave improper signal, making an improper left turn at a multi-turn intersection, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and attempt to influence a public servant. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Jeffrey Allen Puckett, 51, Salida, was arrested Jan. 31 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Jesse Richard Derke, 40, Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 31 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Shawn Alexander Warner-Casias, 28, Salida, was arrested Jan. 30 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Jonathan Jacob Van Zonneveld, 36, Salida, was arrested Jan. 30 on charges of unlawful use of a controlled substance and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jamie Lynn Horton, 35, Cañon City, was arrested Jan. 29 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Nickie Anthony Sanchez, 54, South Fork, was arrested Jan. 28 on charges of vehicle not equipped with turn signals as required and driving a vehicle when license revoked as an habitual offender. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kelly Ray Rounsaville, 53, Salida, was arrested Jan. 28 on a warrant concerning garbage and junk. He was held in lieu of $1,000.
Victoria Lynn Duran, 34, Leadville, was arrested Jan. 28 on charges of theft – shoplifting and third-degree burglary of a safe of vault. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Alexander Martin Nordby, 29, Salida, was arrested Jan. 27 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Jennifer Lynn McGrew, 43, Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 26 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jacquelyn S. Owens, 46, Salida, was arrested Jan. 24 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Tylor Russell Cochran, 35, Salida, was arrested Jan. 22 on a charge of petty disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Shawn Paul Christensen, 50, Moffat, was arrested Jan. 22 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Chase Brady Cordova, 25, Poncha Springs, was arrested Jan. 22 on charges of domestic violence and harassment by phone or computer. He was held without bond.
Jonathan Jacob Van Zonneveld, 36, Salida, was arrested Jan. 20 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Aaron R. Radcliffe, 29, Salida, was arrested Jan. 20 on charges of petty disorderly conduct, obstructing a highway or passageway and misdemeanor violation of bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Neema Lhamu Sherpa, 29, Salida, was arrested Jan. 20 on charges of domestic violence and violation of a protection order. She was held without bond.
Adam Brian Martinez, 44, Salida, was arrested Jan. 21 on a charge of harassment by phone or computer. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Caleb Joseph Coggins, 28, Salida, was arrested Jan. 18 on a charge of criminal mischief. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Toni Denise Wieland-Pulos, 47, Salida, was arrested Jan. 18 on charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony, domestic violence and felony aggravated menacing with a weapon. She was held without bond.
Alan Michael Harris, 53, Mosca, was arrested Jan. 17 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Heidi Angelique Leibseit, 50, Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 15 on charges of public indecency and petty disorderly conduct. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Amanda Noel Koval, 35, Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested Jan. 15 on charges of driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving, failure to signal as required or gave improper signal and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Christa Jyl Taylor, 42, Cascade, was arrested Jan. 15, on charges of third-degree simple assault and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Aaron R. Radcliffe, 29, Salida, was arrested Jan. 15 on a charge of theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Kelly Sue Phillips, 54, Salida, was arrested Jan. 15 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. She was held without bond.
Adam Emarine, 39, Salida, was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty. He was held without bond on the first charge and in lieu of $1,000 bail for the other two charges.
Neemah Lhamu Sherpa, 29, Salida, was arrested Jan. 12 on charges of second-degree aggravated assault with a weapon and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Cody L. Lambert, 23, Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 10 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Farrington Neil Morris, 29, Salida, was arrested Jan. 10 on charges of disregard of or failure to stop as required at a stop sign at a through highway, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Quedan Leo Jerome Baker, 18, of Salida was arrested Jan. 10 on charges of accessory to a crime if crime was a Class 3, 4 or 5 felony, domestic violence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was held without bond.
Cruze Lorenzo Rojo, 18, Colorado Springs, was arrested Jan. 10 on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, felony aggravated menacing with a weapon, prohibited use of weapons, violation of a protection order and second-degree burglary. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Rojo also was arrested Jan. 8 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice and a charge of possession of weapons by previous offenders. He was held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Zachary Eugene Lara, 33, Salida, was arrested Jan. 7 on a charge of petty disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Robert William Allison, 34, Salida, was arrested Jan. 7 on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Shawn Richard Alexander Warner-Casias, 28, Salida, was arrested Jan. 6 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful sale of amphetamines. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Jeremiah Edwin Krantwashl, 31, Salida, was arrested Jan. 6 on charges of displaying an expired temporary permit, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, vehicle number plates not clearly legible or visible and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.