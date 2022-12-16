Starting Jan. 1, Coloradans will see less money in their paychecks as the Colorado Paid Medical and Family Leave program begins, but they won’t be able to take advantage of it until 2024.
Voters passed Proposition 118 in 2022 by almost 58 percent, which established a system of 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, plus job protections for those to take the time off.
The social program will be funded by both employees and employers, in a 50/50 split, although employers can pay more, lessening the employees’ burden.
The deduction will be 0.45 percent of wages, or less than $8 per biweekly paycheck for someone earning $45,000 a year.
All employers must participate in the program, with only local governments having the option to not participate.
During Salida City Council’s July 7 work session, Kristen Hussey, assistant finance director, led a discussion on the topic.
For pros, Hussey listed that city employees would receive an additional week of leave, could take paid leave to help a family member instead of just themselves, and there would not be a two-week waiting period.
For cons, Hussey said there will be a higher cost to the city, approximately $30,000 a year; the city will incur both short-term disability and the program premiums in 2023; and premiums are not taxed up front, which means employees will need to pay federal income taxes on any benefits received when filing their annual individual tax return.
Council members had some questions about the plan, and Hussey said the state was still working out details.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said the city did approve opting into the plan, saying that the program is above and beyond what the city offers, and it will help with employer retention.
Chaffee County decided to opt out of the program, Christina Early of the county finance department said.
She said the county considered two reasons: that it wasn’t as beneficial to their employees as the county offers an extensive leave package and secondly because it would cost the county approximately $120,000 and “we want to be responsible with the taxpayer’s dollars.”
Early said county employees could opt in on an individual basis, joining in 2024 without having to pay during 2023.
“The program is still evolving; they are making changes as they go,” Early said. She is checking on it regularly to keep the county updated on changes.
Chronos Builders LLC, a home builder on the Western Slope, challenged the program and took it to the Colorado Supreme Court but lost. Chronos filed a claim stating that the varying payroll percentages would violate the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, a state constitutional amendment that regulates taxation and spending.
Chronos cited Section 8(a) of TABOR, which says incomes must be taxed at a flat rate “with no added tax or surcharge.”
The court rejected the argument and stated that Section 8(a) “only applies to income tax law changes,” and the paid leave program did not meet that description.
