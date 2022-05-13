The Chaffee Local Food Coalition is seeking new coalition members from across the county’s food system sector and will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
Launched in 2020 as a result of community food systems planning efforts, the coalition consists of stakeholders, leaders and community members representing various sectors of the county’s food system, a press release stated.
The group includes farmers, ranchers, nonprofit organizations, restaurant owners and operators, conservationists and more.
The coalition states its mission is “pursuing a Chaffee County food system where every person has equitable access to fresh, healthy and affordable local foods produced by flourishing and financially viable Chaffee producers.”
Guidestone Colorado is a founding member and host of Chaffee Local Food Coalition. For more information contact Caroline Beaton, Guidestone farm production lead Americorps member, at farm@guidestonecolorado.org or 719-239-0955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.