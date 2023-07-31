The Caring and Sharing donation dock will be closed from today until Aug. 15 due to having a full storage.
“Due to the generosity of our community, our donation storage areas are full, and we need time to process all the blessings. The store will remain open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. God bless you and thank you for your understanding,” a press release from Caring and Sharing stated.
