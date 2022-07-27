SMS student attends leaders conference

Ulysses Jarvis, 14, of Salida enters the Junior National Young Leaders Conference held July 16-21 in Washington, D.C. The Crest Academy middle-schooler was able to make the trip with assistance from a fundraiser organized by Salida Circus Outreach Foundation. 

 

 Courtesy photo

Ulysses Jarvis, 14, of Salida recently attended the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. 

He was one of 250 middle school students from across the United States who were nominated by teachers to attend the conference, which focused on leadership and civic duty. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.