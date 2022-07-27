SMS student attends leaders conference

Ulysses Jarvis, 14, of Salida recently attended the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.
He was one of 250 middle school students from across the United States who were nominated by teachers to attend the conference, which focused on leadership and civic duty.
Jarvis was nominated by his eighth-grade teacher at Crest Academy, Samantha Bahn.
The conference took place July 16-21 and included tours of Washington landmarks like the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and White House.
Ulysses said, “At the conference I learned that leadership isn’t just one thing. Leadership includes a lot of emotional learning and life experience. Being at the conference taught me to be confident in my speaking, and I learned a lot from the inspirational speakers.”
Funds for travel and other costs for Jarvis to attend the conference were raised by a community fundraiser organized by Salida Circus Outreach Foundation.
Jennifer Dempsey, director of Salida Circus, said $3,125 was raised for the trip.
