Salida Sunrise Rotary reported Monday that the Chaffee Home & Garden Show for 2021 is cancelled.
The event has been a popular kickoff to spring, bringing together businesses and consumers to beautify landscapes and homes.
However, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic the Rotary Club cancelled the event.
According to a Sunrise Rotary, the club wants to be part of keeping the community as healthy as possible by following Centers for Disease Control and public health guidelines and allowing public health to continue using the fairgrounds for vaccinations.
Sunrise will hold the event again April 2-3 in 2022.
Log on to https://www.chaffeehomeandgarden.com to stay up to date, or follow the home and garden show at https://www.facebook.com/Chaffee-Home-and-Garden-Show-112522710190638.
Chaffee Home & Garden Show raises more than $30,000 for the Salida Sunrise Rotary Charitable Fund, which returns the funds to the community through student scholarships and grants to nonprofit organizations.
