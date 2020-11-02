Salida City Council will consider whether to condemn the properties generally known as 102 D Street and 233 East First Street to construct and maintain affordable housing, and related facilities and improvements at its regular meeting on today.
The resolution would authorize the exercise of the city’s power of eminent domain to acquire real property for the public purpose of constructing affordable housing.
Council approval of Resolution No. 2020-39 is the required first step in a condemnation action.
Should the city council approve Resolution No. 2020-39, the city will then attempt to purchase the subject properties from the affected landowners through good-faith negotiations.
If the city and the affected landowners cannot agree on the reasonable market value of the subject properties, the city may then file with the court a petition in condemnation.
If the city files a condemnation action, after a valuation hearing, a jury or commission would determine the fair market value of the subject properties.
With election day Tuesday, the city council voted at a previous meeting to hold both its work session and its regular meeting on the same day - today.
The work session will now begin at 5 p.m. Monday, followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m.
The work session’s agenda includes a presentation on the water and wastewater rate study that Ehlers Public Finance Advisors recently completed.
The studies recommend an annual increase of 4.95 percent to wastewater usage fees and a 2.58 percent increase for water, which is comparable to 2020’s increase of 5 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
According to the study, the typical residential customer at average consumption will experience a 5.5 percent ($1.57) increase to their total monthly bill at the recommended rates.
The study also recommends the utility use debt and cash financing to fund its Capital Improvement Plan, which includes $3 million for water treatment facility upgrades, $2.8 million for a water line replacement and $1.7 million for infrastructure upgrades and replacements.
It also recommended that the utility continue to charge users a fixed and volumetric rate each billing period.
The work session will include a presentation on the city’s new website and interviews for spots on the Public Art Commission.
The commission had four applicants, but three withdrew for personal reasons. Michael Varnum, arts and culture director, recommends the council review and consider completed applications and have staff advertise any positions that remain open.
During the regular meeting, council will approve any citizen appointments to the Public Art Commission during its new business.
Council will also approve citizen appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission.
The suggested resolution is to reappoint Steve Harris as a regular member and move Steve Chapman from an alternate to a regular member, filling Warren Tomkiewicz’s vacancy.
Council will vote on the state of local emergency/COVID-19 action plan.
The consent agenda includes approving the EasTex Tower Construction contract for the Harriet Alexander airport, which was included in the 2020 budget.
The bid for the work to replace the beacon tower was submitted at $54,683.10.
These costs are split equally between the city and Chaffee County. However, the airport was the recipient of $30,000 in CARES Act money that will be applied first to the project.
The remaining $24,683.10 will be split equally between the county and the city, with the fiscal impact to Salida $12,341.55.
The consent agenda also includes the approval of revisions to its legal services agreement.
The only substantive fiscal change to the contract is amending the hourly rate for both Nina Williams and Geoff Wilson to the same rate of $200/hour.
Staff is recommending council approve the administrator to enter into a construction contract with Pridemore Construction for $58,990.00 for construction of the upgraded effluent flow metering device and vault for the 2020 Effluent Flow Metering project for a total project cost not to exceed $64,889.00.
The action is a response to a letter staff and the mayor received on Jan. 30 from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment concerning inspection results which found that the flow metering flume for the effluent of the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center was undersized and required an upgrade.
The final item on the consent agenda deals with banking.
In an effort to ensure that the city is receiving the banking and purchasing card services that best meets their needs, an request for proposal was issued with the assistance of Ehlers.
The city received proposals from three banks and these proposals were studied by the Finance Committee at its Oct. 20 meeting.
The Finance Committee recommends that the proposal submitted by Collegiate Peaks Bank be accepted.
The cost for required services is expected to be $159 per month, or $1,908 annually.
The Purchasing Card program provides 1-percent cash back and has potential to generate $2,000 to $3,000 income annually, which is expected to offset the banking fees.
People can register to attend the meetings at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3339757082352927504.
