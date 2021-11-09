The classic play “Our Town” by Thorton Wilder is the Salida High School drama students’ fall production, to be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the SHS auditorium, 26 Jones Ave.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students.
Although the play was written in 1938 and takes place between 1901 and 1913, the feeling of “Our Town” is very much like Salida was a few years back, with everyone knowing everyone, nobody being a stranger and the rumor mill ever in operation.
“The play involves 30 students with many new faces,” said director Devon Kasper. “We are so grateful to be able to present a live performance this year. Last year we missed because of COVID-19.”
The unique thing about the play is the lack of set and props, most of which are imaginary but described in detail by the stage manager (Vander Ritchie), who also introduces the characters and a bit about their background. Listening to his narration, you get the feeling they are almost like your own neighbors.
Professor Willard (Fisher Holloway O’Brien) provides some background information on the ancient history of Grover’s Corner’s, New Hampshire, along with geographic descriptions that give the viewer a mental picture of this small town. Newspaper editor Mr. Webb (Ben Smith) fills the audience in on its residents and the problems they face, which are pretty much like most small towns have always dealt with and still deal with today.
You meet the “town characters,” among them the choir director, Simone Stimson (Bethany Quintana), who happens to have a drinking problem that is of concern to the townsfolk, especially the churchgoers.
Most plays have a love interest, and “Our Town” is no exception with George Gibbs (Jasper Coen) and Emily Webb (Rebecca Russell) playing teenage sweethearts who are in love but, as time progresses, become uncertain about marriage.
By 1913, many changes have taken place in Grover’s Corners. Some folks have died, some from illness, some tragically by suicide. But basically the town remains the same, with folks welcoming in another generation and, as time moves on, realizing that time passes all too quickly.
“Our Town” is an excellent production with a valuable reminder of the shortness of life and the importance of kindness and consideration when dealing with our fellow man because one may not know what burdens they carry.
Costumes take the viewer back in time, and the lack of props and scenery is not a problem because the actors inspire the audience to unleash their imagination as the story unfolds.
“It gets to the core of life,” Kasper said. “Life passes so quickly, and we need to take time to appreciate the things we have because they won’t be there long.”
