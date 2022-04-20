A public hearing to review Blue Triton’s annual reports and compliance with the 1041 permit renewed in 2021 for their water pumping operation, was continued after public comment Tuesday.
Christie Barton, of the Chaffee County planning department presented a staff report finding Blue Triton “had no major non-compliance issues during 2021 and has substantially fulfilled its obligations under the terms for year one of the 1041 extended permit.”
The permit, originally approved in 2009 was extended Aug. 3 by Chaffee County commissioners.
Larry Lawrence of Blue Triton presented a summary of the March 1 company report on the Ruby Mountain and Bighorn spring sites, operations and community philanthropy.
Among the actions he mentioned were site improvements, pump rates and local hiring efforts for drivers to transport the water to the company’s Denver bottling plant.
The public comment period saw eight community members, seven from Salida and one from Buena Vista question Blue Triton’s intentions and the commissioners’ actions in granting the permit extension.
Among the concerns mentioned were a conservation easement, which was part of the original permit and has yet to be finalized, and Blue Triton’s ongoing legal battle concerning its rights to water at the Strawberry Springs site near San Bernardino, Calif.
Most of the speakers encouraged commissioners to have an environmental study done by an independent environmental specialist for the Blue Triton sites to determine the validity of data provided by Blue Triton.
Following public comment, Lawrence opted not to provide immediate response to public comment and the matter was continued until 1 p.m. May 3.
In other business, commissioners approved an allocation of $17,500 of $25,000 previously approved for Buena Vista Recreation to construct six new pickleball courts.
Earl Richmond of Buena Vista Recreation told the board a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant application had fallen through due to stiff competition.
He said a previous allocation of funds from the county had allowed for a site to be prepared. The rest of the funds for the new courts came from vigorous fundraising by Peak-to-Peak Pickleball Club and donations from several other entities. The $17,500 would allow construction of the courts to begin.
Chaffee County Road and Bridge director Mark Stacy gave the commissioners an update on the Midland Tunnel rehabilitation project on CR 371.
The project has stalled due to a jurisdictional question with the Bureau of Land Management. The BLM must approve changes to the tunnels because of their historic value.
The BLM has agreed to accelerate the review process for the project and a start date sometime in the fall is now projected.
A contract with Golden Rule Signs to replace the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau marquee-style sign near Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce on U.S. 50 with a programmable LED sign was approved.
A liquor license application by Centerville Pit Stop was accepted. A two-mile radius for comment was set and a public hearing was set for May 16.
Commissioners were divided on a letter of support for a harm reduction pilot project for Chaffee County Public Health.
The letter of support passed 2-1 with Commissioner Rusty Granzella dissenting.
The program would provide safe syringe disposal units, a sterile syringe program, fentanyl test strips and HIV and hepatitis C testing.
Granzella said he could not support the letter with the sterile syringe program included.
Commissioner Greg Felt said, “Personally I think this is worth a try,” adding he understood why others may not.
Commissioner Keith Baker said the primary purpose of the sterile syringe program is to prevent the spread of communicable diseases, such and HIV and hepatitis C, through the use of dirty or shared needles.
Granzella said he knew the decision was “controversial,” but it came down to “personal choices.”
The commissioners also approved entering an intergovernmental agreement for public school sites along with the county’s municipalities and school districts.
Under the consent agenda the commissioners approved the Peak View major subdivision final plat, the county treasurer’s report, the county sheriff’s report and adopted a resolution declaring April 22-30 Dark Sky Week in Chaffee County.
