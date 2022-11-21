Even among a hazy outlook colored by concerns about inflation, a softening economy, and a stark jump in both seasonal illnesses and COVID-19, Coloradans are clear on one thing: Thanksgiving travel is back.

That’s per AAA’s latest travel forecast, which found that 951,000 Coloradans will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That’s 26,000 (2.8 percent) more Colorado travelers than last year’s holiday, and just 7,000 (0.73 percent) fewer than 2019, which remains the statewide record.  

