The Methodist Front Wildland Urban Interface Forest and Watershed Health Restoration project moved forward Wednesday after Chaffee County commissioners approved grant agreements between the county, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Colorado State University.
The project will create a fuel break along Methodist Mountain to protect against another possible disaster like the Hayden Fire.
The break will include 500 acres of private, state and city owned land, plus another 2,750 acres of U.S. Forest Service land – 800 acres of Bureau of Land Management property has already been cleared.
The break will run from Poncha Pass to east of Salida.
The NFWF grant will be $366,310, while the county has put in $545,000 in two Common Ground grants. Poncha Springs and Salida are both donating $25,000.
Work is currently being done on the project, Adam Moore with the Colorado State Forest Service said, with about 122 acres so far and “hoping to add another 20-30 acres this week.” The goal is to finish the project by 2022.
In other business, commissioners approved the next phase of the Centerville Ranch major subdivision.
County planning manager Jon Roorda said the 30,000 gallon fire cistern was in and met Chaffee County Fire Protection District’s requirements.
There were some questions raised about the walking trails on the property. Developer Jeff Ince said that the trails have been surveyed and pinned, and that they are natural trails, without any intention now of paving them.
“We don’t want to saddle the home owners with the expense of trails,” Tracy Vandaveer, Crabtree Group Engineer working with Ince, said. “If the HOA (homeowners association) wants to improve them in the future, they can.”
There was no public comment during the public hearing, which Commissioner Greg Felt attributed to Ince’s work listening to, and working with, the community on the project.
The Lark’s Perch final resolution and resolutions regarding the airport overlay were continued to the Nov. 10 meeting.
Other items the commissioner’s unanimously approved include:
• 2021 recycling agreement with Angel of Shavano Recycling.
• Agreement with Diesslin Structures Inc. to remodel the county clerk’s office for COVID-19 protections.
• Extending the county disaster declaration for COVID-19 until the first meeting in January.
Log In
