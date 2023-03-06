Bob Christiansen, Chaffee County director of general administration, has retired after 30 years of serving Chaffee County.
He was initially hired as director of the Department of Human Services in February 1993, coming to Salida from Julesburg, where he was director of DHS for Sedgwick and Phillips counties.
“I wasn’t necessarily looking for a change to another county at that time,” he said, “but Karen (Sharp) Studen, who was director of Chaffee County DHS, let me know she was leaving and that position was vacant, so I applied. Over the years I’ve worked with a number of different county commissioners, but I think Tom Eve, Jim Thompson and Frank McMurry were on the board that hired me.”
Christiansen transitioned from director of DHS to become county administrator on March 1, 2007. Recently, after the death of Dave Henson, the current DHS director, he resumed his former position along with being county administrator until December when Monica Haskell was hired as DHS director.
He is retiring to pursue other opportunities, among them so he and his wife, Pam, can travel, see their grandchildren more and possibly become more active in community activities.
Always active in the community, he was one of the founding members of Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County and was instrumental in helping get Chaffee County Mentors started.
A lot of this concept was developed when Build a Generation was very active in the late ’90s and early 2000s. The Family & Youth Initiatives program was a direct outcome of the work done through Build a Generation and is now a part of Chaffee County DHS.
“The nice part of early intervention and prevention programming was that the commissioners gave me a lot of support to do those things,” he said. “As DHS director I saw a lot of negative things involving kids and families, and several talented and community-involved professionals wanted to be proactive and provide some resources for families across community systems. I’ve always been interested in community systems development and formulating good relations leadership in the schools, law enforcement and mental health, which support families in our communities in Chaffee County.”
Christiansen was president of the Lions Club for a few years and has been active in First Lutheran Church, currently serving as congregational president, and even spent a couple of years coaching football in the late ’90s at the high school.
On the state level, he served on the Department of Human Services Advisory Committee for six years and was vice president and president of the Colorado Human Services Directors Association.
“One of the most memorable things in my years as county administrator was when we purchased the old hospital building and turned it into the city and county building,” he said. “We received almost $1.8 million from the Department of Local Affairs for that project, which was very significant.
“Other memorable projects were the continual improvements at the fairgrounds. We got the grandstands built and now we’re working on getting a public safety complex for Emergency Medical Services and the sheriff built near the Buena Vista airport. Hopefully that sees a groundbreaking this spring.”
When Christiansen became county administrator, there was a staff of about 180 people. That has increased over the years to about 255 with growth in the county.
“The population has grown, and the challenges with administering programs and services are more cumbersome and complicated now,” he said.
“After COVID-19 hit, there were several identified needs that fell into the county’s responsibilities. Public Health did a great job administering these programs while dealing with the pandemic – just an example of the type of support I’ve seen over the years due to having good department heads in so many areas.”
He also cited good relationships with the press over the years, getting to know so many dedicated individuals who cover the events in Chaffee County.
“I’ve been honored to live and work here for 30 years, and we’re going to stay,” Christiansen said. “I’ll be available to help my replacement, do a little work for the county, and I’m sure I’ll be getting more involved with the community in general. But I’m also looking forward to playing golf and visiting family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.