Christiansen

Christiansen

Bob Christiansen, Chaffee County director of general administration, has retired after 30 years of serving Chaffee County.

He was initially hired as director of the Department of Human Services in February 1993, coming to Salida from Julesburg, where he was director of DHS for Sedgwick and Phillips counties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.