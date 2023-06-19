Chaffee County Community Foundation recently announced it has awarded $51,000 to three local nonprofit organizations from the Impact Grant Program designed to inspire community-wide innovation on housing and environmental sustainability. 

Two Housing Impact Grants were awarded: $25,000 to Chaffee Housing Trust and $10,000 to Chaffee Hospitality. The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association received a $16,000 Environmental Impact Grant.

