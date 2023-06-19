Chaffee County Community Foundation recently announced it has awarded $51,000 to three local nonprofit organizations from the Impact Grant Program designed to inspire community-wide innovation on housing and environmental sustainability.
Two Housing Impact Grants were awarded: $25,000 to Chaffee Housing Trust and $10,000 to Chaffee Hospitality. The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association received a $16,000 Environmental Impact Grant.
The Housing Innovation Grant includes innovative housing approaches that will facilitate measurable change on housing accessibility in Chaffee County, a press release stated.
Chaffee Housing Trust will use the award to support construction of six new homes at the M & Third Project and administer housing counseling services, including assistance to clean up or repair credit history, create a household budget and action plan and apply for mortgage financing in hopes of future homeownership.
Chaffee Hospitality will use the award for emergency motel stays for adults without children in the community. The organization works in partnership with Chaffee Housing Authority and Chaffee Health and Human Services to secure sustainable housing for individuals using the shelter.
A review committee member said during the decision-making process, “We recognize that both projects are two spokes on the same wheel of sustainable housing solutions. Support is needed to assist people in the transition from being completely unsheltered as much as it is needed when they are ready to move into a stable home.”
The Environmental Innovation Grant, funded in part by the foundation’s partnership with event production company Bonfire Entertainment, hosts of the Renewal Festival in Buena Vista, centers on innovative projects or programs focused on clean water, environmental stewardship and recycling or waste reduction efforts.
This partnership is specifically designed both to encourage environmental innovation within the county and to provide support for local nonprofit organizations.
GARNA will use the funds to strengthen its statewide waste diversion goals, aimed to more than double the state’s current recycling rate to 45 percent by 2036, including oversight at festivals and events and training and education programs.
The review committee noted that they were impressed with the immediate environmental benefits of GARNA’s comprehensive approach as well as the long-term impact the program will have on Chaffee County in the organization’s efforts to change behaviors and attitudes in waste diversion.
For the grant review process, the foundation organized volunteer review committees consisting of community members from across Chaffee County with expertise in housing and the environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.