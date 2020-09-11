CDOT detours Colo. 17 during improvement project

Due to increased activity and motorist wait times, through traffic will be detoured around the Colo. 17 improvement project work area, north of Alamosa during daylight hours Monday-Saturday.
Colo. 17 runs from south of Villa Grove to Alamosa and is a popular route to Great Sand Dunes National Park.
The Colo. 17 work area runs from milemarker 88 at Hooper and milemarker 118.4 at the junction with U.S. 285.
Beginning Monday motorists traveling northbound and southbound will be rerouted to U.S. 285.
Motorists traveling north on Colo. 17 will be detoured onto Colo. 112 (through Center), west to U.S. 285 and proceed north on U.S. 285 (through Saguache).
Travelers heading south on U.S. 285 should avoid turning south at the Colo. 17 junction and continue through Saguache. Southbound travelers can access Colo. 112 just west of Center, where they can travel east to Colo. 17.
Local users who live or work within the construction zone, will be able to get a “Local Travel Pass” by asking the traffic control personnel on duty.
Those motorists will then be able to access the construction zone simply by showing their pass.
The road will be fully open at night.
The daytime detour will be in place until further notice.
