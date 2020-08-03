CPW confiscates ‘kidnapped’ fox

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers confiscated a wild red fox from a woman in Colorado Springs on Friday.
Wildlife officers discovered the woman had the fox after she created an Instagram page for the animal where she posted dozens of photos and videos dating to May 4, 2018, when the animal was a small kit.
It is a crime to possess wild animals in Colorado. Illegal possession of live wildlife is a misdemeanor punished by a $100 fine.
And it’s potentially dangerous. Red fox are known to carry diseases such as canine distemper and rabies.
In her initial Instagram post, the woman claimed she had “rescued” the fox. Photos and videos show it in a dog collar, on a leash, eating human snacks and inside a chainlink fenced cage.
But Frank McGee, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region, described the act of taking an animal from the wild and raising it in a human home as “kidnapping.”
“Wild animals belong in the wild. Period,” McGee said. “People cannot take care of wildlife better than their parents. It is selfish and irresponsible to take these animals from the wild.”
McGee said there’s a reason CPW requires rehabilitation facilities to be certified and their operators trained and licensed.
“It takes specialized education and training to handle wild animals, whether it’s deer, raccoons, birds or whatever,” McGee said. “People often think they are helping when they pick up wildlife.
“They are not. These are wild animals. They are not meant to live in captivity.”
Because the fox had lived more than two years in captivity, wildlife officers determined it could not survive if released back into the wild forcing them to euthanize the animal.
“This was so unnecessary and sad for the fox and our officers,” McGee said. “If you see a wild animal, especially a baby animal, leave it alone. Call us if you believe it’s orphaned or abandoned and needs to be rescued. We’ll assess the situation and get it to a licensed rehab facility, if necessary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.