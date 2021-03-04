Chaffee County Public Health reported Wednesday the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, approved by the Food and Drug Administration Feb. 27, through an emergency use authorization, is expected to arrive in Colorado at the end of this week.
Local Public Health will inform Chaffee County residents when the one-dose vaccine is received in the county and put into use.
The FDA has shared preliminary analysis that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and is 66-85 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.