The Buena Vista Board of Trustees unanimously approved at its Tuesday meeting the inclusion of a question on the November ballot on increasing ad valorem property taxes. 

The Chaffee County Housing Authority proposed the ballot question to ask voters to approve a 3.5-mill levy increase, which will generate approximately $2,046,908.42 in revenue. 

