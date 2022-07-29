The Buena Vista Board of Trustees unanimously approved at its Tuesday meeting the inclusion of a question on the November ballot on increasing ad valorem property taxes.
The Chaffee County Housing Authority proposed the ballot question to ask voters to approve a 3.5-mill levy increase, which will generate approximately $2,046,908.42 in revenue.
The annual cost would be about $120 a year for residential owners and around $420 a year for commercial property owners.
The revenue generated would go directly to Chaffee Housing Authority to be used in supporting the housing needs of Chaffee County.
Currently the housing authority is funded by an intergovernmental agreement involving Chaffee County, the City of Salida and the Town of Buena Vista, and all three entities must approve placing the mill levy question on the ballot.
Chaffee County commissioners and Salida City Council approved placing the issue on the ballot last week.
