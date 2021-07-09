Salida City Council unanimously approved an ordinance and a resolution changing the way the city will handle in-lieu-of fees for inclusionary housing requirements during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Ordinance 2021-10 removed the fees from the Salida Municipal Code and moved them to the city’s scheduled fees.
Mayor P.T. Wood said it was important they were moved, as it gives the council the flexibility to raise or lower them as needed.
Resolution 2021-22 set the new inclusionary housing in-lieu fees.
The formula for the fees is the number of affordable housing units required, minus the number of affordable housing units provided, multiplied by $16.51 per square foot of the principal unit, excluding the garage.
For attached rental units, including duplex units up to apartment buildings, the fee will be $3 per square foot.
If at any time the rental unit is converted to a for-sale unit, the applicant will be responsible for paying the difference between the $3 fee and the $16.51 fee.
In other business the council unanimously approved $50,000 to the Chaffee County Community Foundation to offset predevelopment costs for Jane’s Place, a planned development overlay that includes 17 housing units and 1,375 square feet for nonprofit organization and community collaboration space.
Predevelopment costs would include acquisition, designs and permit fees, among other things.
The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal bill to address the impact of COVID-19.
Councilman Justin Critelli said, “Projects like this couldn’t exist without community support.”
Council voted to extend its declaration of a state of local emergency for COVID-19.
In other business council unanimously approved:
• An ordinance rezoning 900 J St. from commercial to manufactured housing residential.
• A resolution approving a coordinated mail ballot election and adopting the uniform election code.
• A resolution approving the development improvements agreement, subdivision improvements agreement and inclusionary housing agreement for the Holman Court planned development and major subdivision.
During a work session before the regular meeting, council heard a presentation from Joe DeLuca with The Crabtree Group on a planned development at the Chaffee County campus on Crestone Avenue.
The location is currently zoned residential, but as DeLuca said, the county building has been there for 81 years, before there was zoning.
He suggested zoning the 3.87-acre parcel as commercial, as the city currently does not have any type of governmental zoning in its land use code.
Some of the plans for the development, DeLuca said, include tearing down the Emergency Medical Services garage off Third Street, and an annex added to the west end of the county building, between it and the courthouse.
“My first reaction when I saw this was, ‘Wow, we have one of the coolest art deco buildings in the state,’ with an addition (the court building) that’s kind of a weak attempt at art deco, followed by something that you guys drew that looks like you kind of gave up,” Wood said. “So hopefully between now and then you can rethink matching the architecture to that amazing, original building that we have.”
Council also discussed a possible change in the water and sewer fee schedule to encourage construction of more rental units.
Bill Almquist, community development director, said currently if a residential development has three or more living units, they are charged at 75 percent of a single-family unit, or about $10,641 per unit. So for a 20-unit apartment building, they would pay about $213,000 in system development fees.
The new proposal is to charge them as commercial units if the living units are rented and meet other conditions.
This would set the fee for a 20-unit apartment building at about $97,000.
Council will consider and vote on the change at a later meeting.
