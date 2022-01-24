Colorado Parks and Wildlife will seek public input at two open house meetings Feb. 1 in Salida about its plans to remove a low-head dam on the Arkansas River 1½ miles upstream from the Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery.
CPW will host the open houses from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and again from 5-7 p.m. to explain plans for dam removal and to solicit public feedback. The meetings will take place in the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Removal of the dam – first built around 1956 to collect water for the hatchery downstream and then rebuilt in 1988 with an adjacent boat ramp – will eliminate a deadly threat to the thousands who boat on the Arkansas River each year, a CPW press release stated. Water spilling over the dam churns at the bottom, creating a powerful suction that can capsize and trap boaters or swimmers.
CPW officials said removing the dam would further benefit the Gold Medal river’s fish – brown trout, rainbow trout and native white suckers – by opening about 85 miles of river upstream to fish migration. Barriers like the dam limit genetic diversity by essentially dividing the population into two segments. The ability of fish to move freely in a river also helps to prevent overpopulation by balancing the amount of habitat and forage with the number of fish it can support.
“This project will ensure that the aquatic species that live in the river will have the ability to move freely up and down the river corridor as they are meant to do,” said Tom Waters, park manager for CPW’s Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, which encompasses 152 miles of the Arkansas River from Leadville to Pueblo.
“It will also provide safer passage for recreational users in this popular stretch of river. The environment, the river enthusiasts and the community will benefit from the removal of this low-head dam,” Waters said.
The dam has not been used as a water supply for the fish hatchery since 2000 after whirling disease was detected in the Arkansas River a few years earlier. Whirling disease is caused by a parasite that infects rainbow trout, leaving them deformed and swimming in circles before it quickly kills the youngest fish. CPW spent $1.5 million at the hatchery to convert it to clean spring water to raise its fish.
“Spring water provides the hatchery with clean water at a constant temperature year-round and is optimal for raising trout,” said Bryan Johnson, CPW hatchery manager. He said the hatchery still needs supplemental water and may someday take water from the river again, but the dam is no longer needed to access it.
“We are not completely abandoning the idea of using river water,” Johnson said. “The hatchery still needs additional water to return to its full production levels from the 1990s. But a large diversion dam is no longer needed.”
Officials from the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, a Salida nonprofit outdoor advocacy group, said they welcome the plan to remove the dam.
“As a child growing up in Salida, I remember at least one tragic death of a kayaker who went over the dam,” said Dominique Naccarato, GARNA executive director. “I am excited about the removal of the low-head dam. Removing the low-head dam today will likely save a life in the future.”
Construction on the $1.8 million project, to be partially funded by grants, is planned to take place after the end of the whitewater boating season, generally after Aug. 15, and prior to fish spawning season Oct. 1-Nov. 15.
