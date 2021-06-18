Scott Hartman, voter service coordinator for the Chaffee County League of Women Voters received the 2021 statewide LWV Individual Achievement Award at the state convention, May 21-22.
The award honors an individual who has provided innovative and effective leadership at one or several levels within his or her local league, according to a press release. The levels include various committees, media involvement, league organization, league visibility, community programs, advocacy issues and more.
In the nomination, Marilyn Box, a member of the Chaffee County League’s Leadership Team said, “For the last six years, Scott has done an outstanding job as our voter service coordinator and a member of the LWVCC Leadership Team. He took on the task of revitalizing our candidate and issue forums, and in many ways is the ‘face’ of our league in the community. Scott is organized, thorough and diplomatic – always managing difficult situations with a good-natured sense of humor.”
She added that the Leadership Team thought this was an opportune year to recognize and honor his efforts.
Box said Hartman organized voter forums for the election of Chaffee County school boards, town councils, county commissioners, hospital board, state legislature, county offices and a variety of local issues. After managing numerous forums in a traditional format, he tried a new approach, “Candi-dating.” Local forums now resemble an evening of political speed-dating, with state and county candidates moving from table to table to answer questions and discuss issues with community members.
In 2020, with the challenges of the pandemic, Hartman adapted the candidate forums one more time and presented two socially distanced Zoom forums, one for the 11th Judicial District candidates and one for Chaffee County commissioners. The recorded events were uploaded to YouTube and more than 60 community members subsequently viewed them online.
The nomination also included a listing of Hartman’s other contributions to the league’s work, highlighting his collaboration with the county clerk in organizing high school voter registration events and establishment of the league’s VOTE411 online presence.
Box concluded that “the Chaffee County chapter of the League of Women Voters is ‘Not for Women Only,’ and Scott Hartman truly demonstrates that ideal.”
