After the Foodshed Alliance decided to cancel its winter farmer’s market this season, a local vendor stepped up to host the markets privately at his farm, The Triangle Oasis.
For the last two years, the winter farmer’s market had been held inside at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut.
Foodshed Alliance board member Leah Underwood, however, said they canceled the markets this winter because of COVID-19 and the indoor environment at the scout hut.
The winter farmer’s market, however, was able to find a new home this year outside on a farm.
After the initial cancellation, Max Keller, who’s also a Foodshed Alliance board member, decided to host the market privately at his farm, The Triangle Oasis, 8875 CR 150, Salida.
“Once we got word, I thought, ‘I think we can fulfill the spacing requirements if we do it at the greenhouse’,” Keller said. “We’re trying to make a good spot for people to sell their stuff and we want to set a good example for how to do things safely.”
He said he got the OK from the public health department and has been working to create the safest experience they can.
The first market at the new location took place Nov. 21. They’ll continue from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays in December, February and March, which includes this weekend.
Keller said they had 10 vendors at the first market, selling products like chicken and beef, curry and burritos, garlic, local gift bags, CBD and, of course, produce.
Animals like horses and llamas also live at the farm, which Keller said people enjoyed seeing.
He said they were trying to keep market as farm-y as possible.
“It’s just a great way to give people in the community something upbeat in these times,” said volunteer Lindi Lewis. “Every one who came out was so happy to be there.”
Lewis said the winter market was all outdoors but the big hoop houses could also host a vendor or two. Picnic tables are also spaced 15 feet from each other, three feet more than required. Safety protocols like masks are also required.
Underwood said the Foodshed Alliance was happy to make it through the summer farmers’ markets with no issues, noting that they did a lot of work with the public health department to make it happen.
“Sales definitely decreased compared to other years, but we were fairly pleased overall,” Underwood said.
The demand for local goods, however, hasn’t gone away.
“The community was asking for it,” Keller said. “Last week was the first market and there was a really good turnout. Please come out to support our vendors, follow safety protocols and help local businesses thrive right here in Chaffee County.”
Upcoming markets are scheduled for Dec. 5, Dec. 19, Feb. 6, Feb. 20, Mar. 6 and Mar. 20.
