The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees heard a proposal by Becky Bey of KLJ Engineering regarding writing grant proposals for money for the town’s U.S. 50 corridor project during their regular meeting Monday.
Bey suggested the town pursue a RAISE grant for the fiscal year 2023-2024 cycle.
RAISE, or Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, are grants designed to invest in road, rail, transit and port projects. Congress has dedicated nearly $14.3 billion for 15 rounds of National Infrastructure Investments.
Bey said the town would need to develop the grant, listing through supplemental and project materials, integrate comments and guidance provided by the board and create a project website. They would also need a benefit cost analysis as well as project support and coordination.
Bey said that based on her experience, the cost for all of the above services could run the town between $45,000 and $50,000.
The board voted unanimously to table a discussion regarding future parks and recreation work and development until their next meeting. KLJ submitted a bid of $130,000 to work on the property off CR 120 the town recently acquired and designated future park and recreation space.
Board member Katie Davis said that the park and recreation committee felt that since they only had one bid, they should wait and focus on the town’s parks and recreation master plan first. Davis said she spoke to KLJ about updating the master plan, and it would cost $127,000.
Davis said they would bring their recommendations to the board during the Sept. 25 meeting.
The board discussed some of the capital projects they would like to see in the 2024 budget.
Scanga said he would like to see some basic improvements at the town’s new recreational property, such as a simple path or a sandlot baseball field. He also said he’d like to see some money flagged to explore hiring law enforcement officers for the town without having to rely on Salida or the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Davis said she’d like to see some money put aside to improve communications and marketing for the city, perhaps a new website design and a possible dog park.
Other suggestions that came up were planting more trees, more road and speed limit signs, possibly some speed cameras and road repair.
The board decided to work on scheduling a strategic planning discussion in the near future to discuss park and recreation plans and budget planning.
