Chaffee County collected $762,799.36 in sales tax during June. That number was up $30,002.66, or 4.09 percent, over the same month in 2021.
The current running total for the year in sales tax collected is $4,798,824.82.
Dan Short, Chaffee County director of finance and personnel, said the county budgeted $7,640,000 for sales tax revenue.
“If the current year-to-date increase of 6.7 percent over 2021 holds through the end of the year, then year-end would be in the $7.7 million to $7.8 million range,” he said.
However, Short said, it is hard to predict how the year will end. Since a March high of $62,629.24 over last year, each month’s increase over 2021 has lessened.
Short said it is even harder to predict for 2023.
Poncha Springs, which receives 5.1 percent of the total county sales tax, collected $68,178.70 in June, up from last year’s $65,497.07.
The year-to-date total is $428,917.
Town sales tax collected totaled $60.875.22 for June, an increase of $12,205.80 over last year’s figure.
Poncha Springs Town Administrator Brian Berger said the numbers are currently coming in above budget for the year.
