About 30 Salida youngsters ran off and joined the circus last week as Salida Circus held a holiday camp.
The week-long camp culminated in a performance Friday at Salida SteamPlant that allowed youngsters to show off their skills in everything form tumbling to aerial silks for an audience of family and friends.
The performance was modeled on the creation story, narrated by volunteer emcee Joan Lobeck, and was titled “And on the Fifth Day ...”
Youngsters performed vignettes filled with circus skills with the help of their tutors, who were there to spot for the more demanding stunts.
Tutors who lent their talents to the camp and show included Jennifer Dempsey, Joe Lobeck, Lexee Lobeck, Laura Hart, Vesper Gers and Jesse Shavel.
Dempsey, Salida Circus founder, introduced the show and gave out participation awards to Circus Camp attendees afterward, including those few who were a little too shy to perform in front of an audience.
