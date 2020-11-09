The Colorado State Patrol recently opened a public opinion survey that will run through Nov. 24.
This 5-10 minute survey, available in English and Spanish at www.cspsurvey.com, provides an opportunity for people to give the CSP feedback on how it can to serve Colorado.
“Your feedback is important to me and the future of the Colorado State Patrol,” said Chief Matthew Packard. “I would be honored if you’d take a few minutes to help us understand how we are doing and where we can improve.”
So far, approximately 2,000 Coloradans have taken the survey.
The mission of the Colorado State Patrol is to provide a safe and secure environment for all persons by providing professional law enforcement services that reflect its core values of honor, duty and respect. This survey asks how the agency is performing its mission.
Coloradans can expect to see the results on the Colorado State Patrol website at the beginning of 2021.
