Nestlé North America Waters purchases water rights for 196 acre feet of water from the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy district for $775 per acre foot.
In 2020 Nestlé paid $151,900, Terry Scanga, UAWCD manager said.
While Nestlé is authorized to remove 196 acre feet, during the last few years, only about 50 percent of that amount has been used.
One acre foot of water contains about 325,851 gallons of water.
At about 50 percent of 196 acre feet, Nestlé is reportedly using about 31,933,398 gallons a year.
If the company used its full allowance they would use about 63,866,796 gallons a year.
Nestlé draws its water from Ruby Mountain Springs, which flow into the Arkansas River.
Scanga said that the Ruby Mountain Spring discharges, on average, about 27,400 acre feet of water every year, from which Nestlé removes their limit of 196 acre feet.
“This mean’s that Nestlé is removing less then 10 percent of water flowing out of the spring,” Scanga said. “If they are using their full amount, which they haven’t been for the last few years.”
The U.S. Geological Service website reports the average American household uses about 80 to 100 gallons of water a day, or 29,200 to 36,500 gallons a year.
Salida depletes 500-600 acre feet of water per year, some of which goes back into the river, Scanga said, through watering lawns and gardens and the wastewater plant.
“This is a poor comparison,” Scanga said. “It’s like comparing apples and oranges.”
He said there are a lot of different variables when it comes to how much, and how, Salida uses water.
Calls to the Salida Water Plant went unreturned.
Scanga said the best way to look at how much Nestlé uses is to look at how much water is in the ground in Chaffee County and how much flows through the Arkansas River every year.
The average amount of water in the Arkansas that flows through Salida every year is about 523,000 acre feet per year.
If Nestlé removes their full 196 acre feet, that’s about .037 percent of the water flowing through the Arkansas River.
Another way to look at the amount of water removed is to consider that on Wednesday, the USGS reported that the flow through Salida for the Arkansas River was 271 cubic feet per second or cfs.
One cfs is equal to 2 acre feet of water, or about 651,702 gallons of water.
This means that about 176,611,242 gallons flowed through the gauge every second on Wednesday.
Nestlé, Scanga said, is allowed by the 1041 permit .884 acre feet per day, or about 288,052 gallons.
A 2012-2013 study of the ground water in Chaffee County found about 472,000 acre feet of drainable water within 300 feet deep, Scanga said, which means between the river average river flow and the amount of ground water, Chaffee County has about 995,000 acre feet of water.
Nestlé consumes 196 acre feet, or .0002 percent of the amount in Chaffee.
“A drop in the bucket,” Scanga said.
And they aren’t just taking this water, they are returning it through their water rights purchase, Scanga said.
They aren’t leaving a hole in the river either, Scanga said, as their water rights are taken out of water held in reservoirs upstream of their site, like Twin Lakes and Clear Creek Reservoir.
