Friends and admirers of centenarian George Blake dropped by his house to wish him a happy 100th birthday Friday.
Blake, whose family was not able to travel to Salida for the event, sat in the sunroom of his townhome with his dog Shelby by his side and greeted well-wishers in the courtyard as they left cards and gifts or just swung by to say hi.
The walk-through birthday celebration was organized by Ark Valley Helping Hands volunteers Sandy Harold and Jolene Weir with the help of other members of the group.
A birthday surprise was orchestrated by Blake’s daughters, Colleen Trinko, Peggy Glaser and Bobby Swift, who arranged for bagpiper Michael Lancaster of Golden to come to Salida and play a special concert for Blake.
Lancaster played tunes such as “Scotland the Brave,” “Amazing Grace,” “Danny Boy” and several other traditional airs as well as “Happy Birthday”. He said it was an honor to play for Blake.
In addition to birthday visitors, Blake received more than 100 birthday cards, which should keep him (and Shelby) busy for awhile.
