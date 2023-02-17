The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is accepting applications through March 31 for at least one scholarship of $500 or more to those planning to start post-high school education in fall 2023.
The Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship honors Beasley, who was a father, husband, partner, friend to GARNA and employee of the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District, who died in January 2017.
One of Brett’s core values, as a steward of public lands, was to provide for a diversity of high-quality education and volunteer experiences in the Upper Arkansas Valley, a press release stated.
Applicants must come from the geographic area served by the Salida Ranger District, including Chaffee County, and demonstrate an interest in pursuing a career in recreation and natural resource management.
Preference will be given to students who have maintained a cumulative 3.0 grade point average or higher, though volunteerism, experience with local public lands and trails and a passion for the outdoors and natural resources will also be weighed.
