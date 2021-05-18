The Salida Hospital District directors will hear a presentation on the lingering effects of COVID-19 from physical therapist Sarah Nazzaro and clinical exercise physiologist David Velsor during their board meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The board will conduct its annual election of board officers, make annual board committee appointments and appoint members to the HRRMC Foundation board.
Medical staff, finance and CEO and administrative reports will be presented.
Finance and facilities and strategic planning committee members and HRRMC Foundation will also submit their reports to the board.
The board will then adjourn to executive session to discuss medical staff credentials, risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations and provider agreements.
