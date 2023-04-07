Republican Women present check to Pregnancy Resource Center

Chaffee County Republican Women presented a $500 donation to Salida Pregnancy Resource Center Tuesday. Registered nurse Judy Ann Fender, left front, of the center accepts the check from Republican Women President Jennifer Engel. Looking on Republican Women members, from left, June Macbroom; Ruth Heckmann, secretary; Maryann Freed; Ilene Jack, second vice president; Colleen Miller; and James Miller.

 Photo by Arlene Shovald

Chaffee County Republican Women presented Salida Pregnancy Resource Center with a belated Christmas gift Tuesday in the form of a $500 check.

Accepting the donation, registered nurse Judy Ann Fender of the center expressed appreciation on behalf of the center, which receives no government funding and is dependent on donations to serve its clients.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.