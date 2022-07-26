Dr. William G. Mehos, 92, died Monday morning at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
He was born Nov. 9, 1929, at home, to Greek immigrants Gus and Angela Trifonopoulou Mehos.
Better known as Dr. Bill, he was a much loved native son of Salida and attended Salida schools, graduating with the class of 1947. He attended the University of Colorado and then the medical school at the University of Colorado.
As much as he loved being a doctor, he said in a 2003 interview, that was not always his goal in life. He wanted to be a coach but said the first day in medical school he knew he had made the right decision.
He interned at Cook County Hospital in Chicago and did a three-month externship at what is now Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, returning to Salida in 1957 at the invitation of Dr. Leo Leonardi, who had opened a practice in Salida in 1948. Later they were joined by Dr. Tom Sandell and Dr. Mary Reeves.
Shortly after joining Dr. Leonardi, duty called, and Dr. Mehos served in the U.S. Army for two years, earning the rank of captain and serving in the medical corps at Fort Sam Houston in Texas and Fort Carson in Colorado Springs.
He always said, without hesitation, that the highlight of his career was his patients. They made the practice of medicine so rewarding. In more than 40 years of practice he treated three generations of Salidans and delivered thousands of babies.
House calls were common in the early days of his practice. By the time he retired in 2003 house calls were pretty much nonexistent, but he continued seeing some his patients, especially the elderly ones, in their homes right up until he retired.
He and Jo Ann Andres were married 23 years when she died in 1975. They were the parents of three children, Mark, Melissa and Greg. Later he married the former Linda Hagerman, and they were married for 25 years.
Even after retiring as a physician, his dedication to the hospital continued, and he served on the hospital board for eight years. Among the highlights of those years was construction of the new hospital in 2006. He also served on the hospital foundation board and on the Chaffee People’s Clinic.
In 2009 he received the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Cornerstone Award, which is given to someone for “years and years of service to the community.”
He became the first inductee into Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Hall of Fame in 2012. This recognition celebrates individuals who have made an enduring commitment to quality health care in the Upper Arkansas Valley and have made the medical center an integral part of their life.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home, and services are set for Aug. 13 at Episcopal Church of the Ascension. More information, including time of the services, will be published in the Friday edition of The Mountain Mail.
