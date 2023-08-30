Salida placed 4th among eight teams with an overall score of 253 at their Pueblo South invitational Monday, the Pueblo West Cyclones, a 4a school, took first.
Coach Mason Dotter said he enjoyed watching the first 13-14 holes, when Junior Avery Duquette was tied for first. Duquette tied for 5th with a Pueblo West player, his score 78.
“Avery’s short game went exceptionally well,” Dotter said. Duquette hit the flagstick on hole #12 with his second shot to land next to the hole, he recounted.
The course was pretty flat and relatively straight-forward, the whole thing like playing in a big grass park, Dotter said. “As long as you were staying outta the trees you were probably shooting pretty well.”
There was minimal wind, the only trick on the course being the wetness from recent rain, making it more of a challenge to avoid a fat shot, he said.
Sophomore Henry Sisernos carded an 86, a record for his season, tying for 13th place with a Pueblo County player. “Breaking 90 has been a challenge for him this year,” Dotter said. “It was good to see Henry pick up some of the missed strokes (of his teammates.)
Juniors Vinny Mazzeo and Ethan Fast struggled a bit on this course, Dotter said. Fast played pretty well but got on a bad string of holes with some higher bogies, he said. “But other than that he was hitting pretty solid.”
Mazzeo was having an off day at this tournament, Dotter said. “He wasn’t quite getting good ball contact, but his putting was better and helping him out.”
The team can work on their range from 150 yards and in, he said, and their short game around the greens. Meanwhile, their accuracy off the T has improved a lot.
They will play Friday at the Hollydot golf course in Colorado City, a nice course with a good layout, Dotter said. They will compete against about a dozen other teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.