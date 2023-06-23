Salida City Council approved the first reading and set the second reading and public hearing for July 5 on an ordinance amending Chapter 16, Article 8 of the Salida Municipal Code, which addresses inclusionary housing.
Bill Almquist, community development director, said the changes will help clarify and clean up the language. In a previous statement, Almquist said that because of “recent chanciness in the market as well as practicalities in enforcement of the regulations,” city staff thought it was necessary to make updates. He said the new ordinance “clarifies that inclusionary housing applies to subdivisions in which the developer builds the houses as well as where the developer simply sells off the lots to individuals, or other builders, to build on – by specifying that it applies to both ‘units’ and ‘lots.
“It also provides a bit of a ‘buffer’ as far as the income that households can make and still qualify to purchase a deed-restricted unit, up to 10 percent more average median income than the price restriction of the house.” During the meeting Almquist said that buffer can prevent units from “sitting empty too long.”
Council approved a resolution approving a coordinated mail ballot election and adoption of the uniform election code. That is a standard resolution, allowing the Chaffee County clerk and recorder to conduct the mail-in ballot election in November. The city has approved similar agreements every two years.
In the consent agenda, council approved the Summer Concert Series in Riverside Park, which will be at 6:30 p.m. and last about 90 minutes every Thursday, starting next week and running through Aug. 17. The consent agenda approved a Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 fundraiser Friday.
The last item on the consent agenda was a change order for the 2023 street reconstruction project. The change order was between the city and Y&K Excavation Inc. “in the amount of $1,454,524 with an increase in the project budget of $556,340.68.”
