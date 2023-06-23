Salida City Council approved the first reading and set the second reading and public hearing for July 5 on an ordinance amending Chapter 16, Article 8 of the Salida Municipal Code, which addresses inclusionary housing.

Bill Almquist, community development director, said the changes will help clarify and clean up the language. In a previous statement, Almquist said that because of “recent chanciness in the market as well as practicalities in enforcement of the regulations,” city staff thought it was necessary to make updates. He said the new ordinance “clarifies that inclusionary housing applies to subdivisions in which the developer builds the houses as well as where the developer simply sells off the lots to individuals, or other builders, to build on – by specifying that it applies to both ‘units’ and ‘lots.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.