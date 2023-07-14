From treating a cold to a bleeding cut, an abundance of wild plants that can be used medicinally can be found in Salida and its surrounding area.
Medicinal herbs can be just as effective as mainstream medicines and can often be a safer option than pharmaceuticals — with fewer side effects, certified clinical herbalist Hannah Michaels said. Different people will be affected differently based on their body constitutions, the body’s qualities in terms of temperature and moisture.
Michaels is originally from Denver and studied in Boulder at the Colorado School of Clinical Herbalism, as well as the School of Botanical and Medical Aesthetics.
“Mullein and gumweed are two of my favorites in the Salida area,” she said. Gumweed is an expectorant, also known by some as “nature’s cough drop,” she said, because it expels mucus. The buds can be put in the mouth to combat respiratory issues.
Herbalist Jillian Way, certified in holistic nutritional therapy, said Colorado ecosystems are fairly similar throughout the state. “You can probably find the same plant at similar elevations elsewhere in the Rocky Mountains.”
The river in Salida helps other plants grow in the area, however, and tourism has brought a lot of plants to town, she said. “Shoes, boats, dogs, someone had a seed stuck somewhere … you can find some things here you can’t find elsewhere.”
Way grew up in Corning, New York, a very green and lush environment. She entered into herbalism when she found information about a weed, plantain, growing in the sidewalk, she said. Way Studied at Herbalism Roots in Denver.
Michaels said it’s important to research and know the ethics of wild crafting and also have knowledge of what plants are endangered or threatened to avoid harvesting them. Often one can find the same medicinal benefits from a more common plant.
Many areas, she added, may also have laws against harvesting on the land, so it is best to research what areas can be foraged on legally and ask the permission of landowners.
On a spiritual level, Way said, “You always want to ask permission from the plant and give it your attention for a second.” Also, she said it is important to never take more than 20 percent of the plant. Michaels said her rule of thumb is to never take more than 10 percent of a stand.
Both Way and Michaels agreed, one should learn to harvest plants in a way to propagate new growth. This isn’t always possible, such as when harvesting roots.
Some plants are stronger when harvested, Way said, such as sweet grass, mustard and mint, which she said like a bit of disturbance. “Anything in the mint family loves a haircut.”
Mints have opposite leaves, and the best place to harvest is at the stem just above the two leaves, she said.
When it comes to ingesting any plant, both herbalists emphasized it is better to be safe than sorry. One extremely deadly lookalike is the nightshade plant to wild carrot, which might grow locally near water bodies.
“There are instances in which you may not have the chance to recover from ingesting a plant,” Michaels said. Even harvesting next to a plant could be dangerous, she said, as some toxic properties might leak into the soil.
The only way to guarantee accurate plant identity is to have a key and to see it in bloom, Michaels said. “People knowing the plants in their region before they start harvesting wild plants is essential.”
Local plants Way said she has personally enjoyed using include arnica, horsetail and cottonwood buds.
Arnica, which is found higher up, usually on Monarch Pass, can be used for muscle pain and strains and makes a nice salve, she said. “I like to combine it with cottonwood; it works really well and fast,” she said. Arnica is specific to this elevation and is rare in the world at large, she said.
Cottonwood buds can be turned into an oil to rub topically on sore muscles and joints as well, she said.
To turn herbs into oils using the “folk method,” Way said she takes a very dry jar and fills it with the herb chopped up, then fills it with the carrier oil, such as olive oil, ½ to ⅔ of the way, so that the plant is fully submerged. If the plant is touching the air, it could cause bacteria growth, she said.
It is best to get the plant chopped up very small to get as much surface area in contact with the oil as possible, she said.
Way then leaves the jar on the shelf for about six weeks and said it is best to shake it every day when possible. After the jar has sat, Way strains the entirety into a bowl, for which she prefers to use mesh wire strainers.
“I usually have a cheesecloth lining the top strainer,” she added. “Make sure you’re capturing whatever you’re straining and you want that to be really dry too.”
Some other local herbs include yarrow and wild lettuce. “Yarrow always amazes me,” Way said. It’s so fast acting. I’ve had active bleeding and it’s been able to slow that down.” Yarrow can be made into a poultice, either with a mortar and pestle, or via a spit poultice, chewed and ground up in one’s mouth.
Yarrow can be put on a bruise or cut, she said, as it is highly antiseptic, but she wouldn’t pull yarrow from the roadside or parking lot for this purpose.
Wild lettuce is a strong analgesic that alleviates pain and is additionally a sedative. Michaels warned that this is not an edible kind of lettuce, however, and orally ingesting it could have unpredictable or dangerous effects.
It is best made into a tincture that can be ingested in small amounts. Making tinctures is similar to making oils, but with alcohol rather than a carrier oil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.