During its meeting Tuesday, Salida City Council unanimously approved the first reading and set a public hearing for March 7 on adopting the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act into Salida Municipal Code.
The ordinance is tied to Colorado House Bill 21-1162, which prohibits stores and restaurants from providing single-use plastic bags, beginning Jan. 1, 2024. During the 2023 calendar year, stores can provide bags, charging 10 cents or more per bag, if a charge is imposed by the municipality or county in which the store is located.
The city ordinance establishes, as set in the state bill, that 60 percent of bag revenues will go back to the city, paid quarterly. It also sets violation fines, up to $1,000 for a third offense.
In unfinished business, council unanimously approved an ordinance amending the city code, updating stormwater management and grading and erosion control. Public Works Director David Lady said the new updated standards will have no immediate financial impact on the city and were common updates as “innovations, engineering and other practices evolve or new information becomes available.”
It was the second reading, with a public hearing, but there was no public input.
Under new business, council unanimously passed first readings of an ordinance and three resolutions.
The ordinance was presented by City Attorney Nina Williams and would “establish a procedure for the application, review and siting of small cell facilities.”
Williams said the Federal Communications Commission, in September 2018, adopted a ruling that limits local governments from regulating the sites of small cell facilities, used in cellphone communication.
The ordinance would establish a procedure for the application, review and siting of new small cell facilities.
The second reading and public hearing on the ordinance will be March 7.
The first resolution approved the findings on the Groover annexation petition to be in compliance with state statutes, and the second approved the Salida Crossings subdivision improvements and inclusionary housing agreement.
The third resolution approved an amendment to the subdivision improvements and inclusionary housing agreement for the Holman Court subdivision. In the original agreement, the subdivision, 14 units, would have to provide 1.75 inclusionary housing units. They agreed to two units, both offered at 80 percent of area median income levels.
Because of a change in the city’s inclusionary housing standards, the new requirement calls for 2.33 units. The applicant agreed to two units, one at 120 percent AMI and the second at 160 percent, with the rest of the requirements being made up with a fee-in-lieu of approximately $121,000.
The city instead agreed to one unit at 120 percent AMI and the second at 140 percent and $61,000 for the fee-in-lieu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.