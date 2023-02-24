During its meeting Tuesday, Salida City Council unanimously approved the first reading and set a public hearing for March 7 on adopting the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act into Salida Municipal Code.

The ordinance is tied to Colorado House Bill 21-1162, which prohibits stores and restaurants from providing single-use plastic bags, beginning Jan. 1, 2024. During the 2023 calendar year, stores can provide bags, charging 10 cents or more per bag, if a charge is imposed by the municipality or county in which the store is located. 

