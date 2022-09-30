Gigi’s General, a maker goods store at 510 Harrison Ave. in Leadville that opened in June, is adding some liveliness to the local shopping scene by showcasing original creations from Cloud City and beyond.
The artists involved, also known as “makers,” create housewares, furniture, clothing, food and kid-friendly products by reimagining them out of something else. Nan and Dave Anderson, who own the shop, buy these products from the artists and sell them in the store.
The products are all unique and specialized by the makers for a variety of needs and interests. Leadville resident Jill Smith, for instance, takes old sweaters and makes them into mittens. Julie Tierney, another local, turns old sleeping bags into Coleman Sacks jackets.
Fellow creator Carolyn Durgin recycles her junk mail, old books and medical records into art by cutting paper shapes and hand-coloring them. She then carefully stitches them together on her sewing machine.
Carol Baum, a maker from Boulder, belongs to a family of engineers but got the “art gene” and uses this passion to turn used computer parts like circuit boards into analog clocks. These clocks are almost always purchased by engineers, Nan Anderson said.
“Here are people who work with computers all day long, but to see these fanciful analog clocks run by a little double-A battery just mystifies them,” Anderson laughed.
The store also has one foreign maker, Eugene Kardashynskyi from Ukraine, whose socks are sold to support the country during conflict with Russia.
The connection began when Anderson met Eugene Kardashynskyi at a Maker Faire in Denver just before the war started. She planned on ordering 30 pairs of his handmade socks to sell in the store, but once the situation abroad escalated, she upped the count to 100.
While Kardashynskyi has been in Ukraine for much of this year resupplying troops with water and food and clothing, his socks have been selling well, Anderson said.
Offering a variety of creations like these for sale at the store is also bringing the location back to its original retail glory. The building was originally a toggery and stationery establishment beginning around 1900, but became a funeral home in 1935.
The Andersons, who are both architects, bought the building last year without really knowing what they were going to do with it but wanting to restore its appearance to its original state, already having dealt with several historic buildings in the past.
After closing on the property, the Andersons took a hammer drill to the brick wall because they suspected the facade’s original cast iron columns from the 1900s were buried in the wall. Sure enough, they were correct.
The brick, which was added when the building transitioned to a mortuary, wasn’t actually needed to keep it standing. The Andersons got rid of it and unearthed the columns that were visible originally. “So we just returned it to its original roots,” said Anderson.
The pair also rehabilitated the second floor of the building, which was originally an apartment, and are renting it to some Leadville-based folks.
While it’s been a bit of a slow start since opening this summer, Anderson said the people who do come in seem excited to see the store and its offerings, and also bring some unique perspectives and experiences to the space.
She recalls visiting with a woman from Ontario, Canada, for instance, who came out to support her sister, who was from Madagascar, in the Leadville Trail 100 Run. “It was just so inspiring to hear those personal stories,” said Anderson.
Another runner from Santa Monica also showed up to the shop to visit and talked about calling an Uber to travel from Leadville to Twin Lakes, which of course isn’t feasible. Anderson said it was reassuring to hear how local community members helped him find a ride to his destination.
Besides visitors, the gracious local reception also means a lot to the Andersons, who incorporate their nearby family in many aspects of the store. Gigi, for instance, is actually a nickname given to Nan by her grandkids, who live in Leadville.
In the future, the Andersons hope to expand their offerings for gift products like honey-based beauty products that people could buy and easily take home to their friends.
Patrons can also look forward to a “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” attraction for kids. The Andersons already have a wardrobe on deck, but are working on building an entryway for tiny visitors to climb through to a reading room that emulates the classic story. The goal is to offer kids a magical experience that sets up a lifelong pattern of reading, Anderson said.
“We really felt strongly that Leadville needs and deserves some more vitality to the shopping scene,” said Nan Anderson. While there are many opportunities for adventure locally, she said guests stay longer when the retail scene is also robust and exciting.
Gigi’s is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
