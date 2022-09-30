Gigi’s General owners

Gigi’s General owners Nan and Dave Anderson pose for a photo with their granddaughter Aurelia Tharp during the store opening on June 25. The store name comes from the nickname Nan’s grandkids gave her.

 Courtesy photo

Gigi’s General, a maker goods store at 510 Harrison Ave. in Leadville that opened in June, is adding some liveliness to the local shopping scene by showcasing original creations from Cloud City and beyond.

The artists involved, also known as “makers,” create housewares, furniture, clothing, food and kid-friendly products by reimagining them out of something else. Nan and Dave Anderson, who own the shop, buy these products from the artists and sell them in the store.

