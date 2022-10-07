Salida City Council unanimously approved increasing the occupational lodging tax to its full allowed amount of $4.82 per occupied room per night during its Tuesday regular meeting.

The city estimates the increase will generate about $398,000 per year for the city, which is flagged to be used for public arts and recreation projects, such as Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center and Salida SteamPlant. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.