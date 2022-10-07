Salida City Council unanimously approved increasing the occupational lodging tax to its full allowed amount of $4.82 per occupied room per night during its Tuesday regular meeting.
The city estimates the increase will generate about $398,000 per year for the city, which is flagged to be used for public arts and recreation projects, such as Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center and Salida SteamPlant.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said the city has been talking with Colorado Parks and Wildlife about taking over Frantz Lake.
Voters approved a ballot question in 2008 that created an occupational lodging tax, setting the maximum limit of the tax at $4.82 per might per occupied room for short-term commercial lodging, like hotels and motels.
After the election, the council decided not to implement the full amount, instead setting it at $2.50, then increasing it in 2018 to $3.66.
After the vote to increase it to the full amount, Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort said that, after 14 years, “It’s about time.”
In new business, council approved up to $65,000 in waivers of fees for Jane’s Place planned development at Third Street and Colo. 291.
Other items the council approved include:
• Declaring October as Arts Month.
• A timeline extension for submission of building permit applications for Salida Crossings planned development.
• A resolution certifying delinquent charges, assessments or taxes to the Chaffee County treasurer to be added to the 2022 tax roll.
• Appointing Jon Terbush, Stacey Falk and Jess Smith to the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Board.
• A memorandum of understanding with Xcel Energy for the Partners in Energy Program.
• A resolution supporting ballot issue 6A.
