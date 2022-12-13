Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Taco salad with salsa, lettuce and tomato garnish, strawberry applesauce, flan custard and cornbread with butter.
Thursday: Tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, sliced zucchini squash, sliced peaches and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Roast pork with gravy, oven browned potatoes, brown gravy, spinach mandarin salad and parslied carrots.
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Tuesday: Nachos with cheese sauce and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Hamburger on a bun and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Turkey and noodles, crisp salad, garlic breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich and fruit and salad bar.
Tuesday: Crispy baked fish sticks, tater tots and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken legs, stuffing and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Meatball sandwich and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Baked potato with cheese sauce and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich and fruit and salad bar.
