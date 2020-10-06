Ark-Valley Humane Society is especially in need of foster homes with the COVID-19 virus making it somewhat chancy to have the shelter open to the public except by appointment. You have a chance to provide a temporary home for cats and dogs in need of some loving and homelike surroundings.
You might even turn into one of those “failed fosters” and decide you can’t part with this creature who has lived with you and made your days so much more interesting. But don’t fret, yes, you can return the cat or dog when he/she is adopted into a permanent home without feeling guilty.
Some questions come to mind if you consider fostering.
Can I adopt my foster pet? Of course you can. You are asked to pay the adoption fees that help cover medical care, spay/neuter, microchipping and vaccinations. All food, medications and any other items needed to care for the animal are provided by the shelter.
What if I already have pets in my home? Consider their personalities for compatibility with your potential foster pet; the shelter does require that you bring any dogs in the home in to do a meet and greet with any potential foster dogs.
What if the pet needs veterinary care? The shelter provides all necessary veterinary care, so call first if you notice something is wrong.
How do I prepare my home and yard? Assuming most of you have or have had pets, you are probably aware of potential problems. There should be no dangling electrical cords, and cupboards need to be closed. Check fencing for escape holes, keep medicines out of reach, move houseplants depending on where you have them, put the kids’ toys away until you know the pet is not going to annihilate them as my pup would take great delight in doing, put up whatever you consider valuable – out of reach from wagging tails and swiping paws.
Garages are not suitable for fear of chemicals, especially antifreeze. You already know all this – just reminders.
Is there a home visit? Yes, but due to COVID, it is now done virtually.
Are you willing to give any medications, if needed?
What behaviors are you comfortable with? Discuss any possible issues with the shelter representative.
Do you have the time needed to care for this pet? Pets that are fostered usually do so much better and are adopted more readily when they are in a loving foster home. Much of that comes from you providing a caring environment for that cat or dog.
If you do decide to help and foster a pet, we all thank you very much. You will make a huge difference to the future of your fostered pet.
Judy Lore is a volunteer with Ark-Valley Humane Society.
