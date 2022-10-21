Salida City Council approved two ordinances supporting ballot issues the council submitted during a regular meeting Tuesday.
One of the city attorneys, Geoff Wilson, explained to the council that passing a resolution in support of a ballot issue is one of the only ways they can support the issue under the Colorado Fair Campaign Practices Act.
The first resolution supported ballot questions 2A and 2B.
2A would increase the taxes on short-term rental licenses to $1,000 a year, while 2B increases the occupational lodging tax on short-term rentals to $15 per bedroom per night.
Councilman Justin Critelli, during discussion on the resolution, said he had been asked exactly how the council would be spending the money, since the ballot issue just states it will be used “primarily to promote affordable housing efforts in the city.”
His response to the question was that the council “was not discussing how we are spending the money before it exists.”
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort said, “To the people who say, ‘They haven’t told us the details,’ how could we, in this evolving situation. We will spend the money to help affordable housing any way we can.”
“The money will be placed into funds, to be used later,” Mayor Dan Shore said. “We wish we had more flexibility, but we don’t, as we are a statutory city.”
“No one wants to hear this, but trust us, we will make the right decisions,” Councilwoman Jane Templeton said.
The second resolution was in support of 2D, approval of the Residences at Salida Bottling Company.
“We want to do what we can for increased workforce housing,” Councilman Harald Kasper said. “That’s what it comes down to. Most of the people I talked to just don’t want change. Increased density is the intention of the city. Increased density decreases costs of the existing building, for infrastructure and for utilities.”
Critelli said, “What happened to the people who filled out the survey? Were they pushed out by the housing crisis? We aren’t talking about putting a skyscraper in the middle of downtown.”
“I find it frustrating and perplexing that people think this would open up the floodgates for out-of-town developers,” Shore said. He also said the council is making its decisions based on city surveys, which state housing is the biggest concern.
Other items the council unanimously approved include:
• An amplified noise permit for The 146 Taphouse, for up to two events, to end no later than Nov. 26.
• A resolution finding the Stringer Annexation petition compliant with state statutes.
• The first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 16, Article IV of the city municipal code, concerning zoning variances, with the second reading and public hearing set for Nov. 1.
