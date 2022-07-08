A crash Saturday on Colo. 69 just south of Westcliffe killed a 60-year-old Westcliffe man, injured three others and closed the highway for 7½ hours.
Colorado State Patrol reported in a press release that a semitrailer was northbound at 5:20 p.m. while a Lincoln Navigator and Toyota Tacoma were southbound. As the semi traveled through a sweeping right curve near milepost 50, it traveled into the southbound lane and rolled over, crushing the driver in the Lincoln. The truck then collided head-on into the Toyota.
The driver of the Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The driver of the Toyota, a 28-year-old Arkansas man, was transported to Parkview Hospital in Pueblo with moderate injuries. His passenger, a 27-year-old Arkansas woman, suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the semi, a 69-year-old North Carolina man, was transported to Parkview Hospital with minor injuries.
CSP reported that alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash, but speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
The highway was closed for several hours for cleanup of the semi’s cargo.
