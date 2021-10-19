Salida City Council considered options for restrictions to short-term rental units during a work session Monday.
In a memo to the council, Bill Almquist, community development director, described the three options staff had proposed:
• All new license holders must be residents of Salida.
• 75 percent of all new licenses would be available to county residents, with 25 percent to out-of-county residents.
• County residents would be prioritized above out-of-county residents, who would only be eligible if there were licenses available and no residents applying.
There are currently 210 licenses around the city, with 75 within residential areas, 130 in commercial and industrial zones and five licenses currently in negotiation.
Of those 210 licenses, 64 belong to residents of Chaffee County and the remaining 146 are owned by out-of-county residents.
Almquist said staff had met Monday to continue their discussion on the issue, and from an administrative point of view, they thought the easiest would be the first option, expanded to include county residents and allowing a period of time for nonresidents who had begun the licensing process to finish – for instance, by the end of the year.
While the item will still be brought to the council, in both a first reading and a second reading and public hearing, council members expressed support for that option.
Councilman Dan Shore said, “We need to put a residency requirement in place, but what if there isn’t enough local demand?”
City Attorney Nina Williams said that council, or future councils, can always make changes in the future, but it is better to be more restrictive now.
Councilman Mike Pollock said he had heard a lot of resistance to the county residency requirement.
“What we are trying to do is prevent out-of-town speculation buying that drives house prices up,” Mayor P.T. Wood said.
