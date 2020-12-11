Positivity rate reaches 6.62%

A newly released graph from Chaffee County Public Health shows local cases on a 7 day moving average. The number of new cases per day was less than one until mid-September. In October, the average number of cases moved up to about two a day. Starting in November, the average rose to four a day, until the last week in November when it rose to seven per day. In the first week of December, the average stands at nine to 10 cases per day.