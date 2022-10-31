The Salida High School volleyball team won two matches and lost two matches in a tournament Saturday in Buena Vista.

The Lady Spartans won their first match against the Middle Park Panthers, taking the first set 25-19 and the second 26-24. Juniors Elise Tanner and Kate Young both made nine digs, and Tanner made three kills, while Young made two. Sophomore Trinity Bertolino made five kills.

