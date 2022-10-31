The Salida High School volleyball team won two matches and lost two matches in a tournament Saturday in Buena Vista.
The Lady Spartans won their first match against the Middle Park Panthers, taking the first set 25-19 and the second 26-24. Juniors Elise Tanner and Kate Young both made nine digs, and Tanner made three kills, while Young made two. Sophomore Trinity Bertolino made five kills.
Next, the Lady Spartans were up against the Centauri Lady Falcons, who snatched both sets, 25-12 and 25-13. Senior Skyler Margos made five digs, while senior Laurin Collins and Young both made four.
The third match was against the Buena Vista Lady Demons, who burned Salida with both sets. In the first, the teams stayed close in the first couple of minutes, but the Demons came ahead with force, determined to keep the Spartans in the dust. Buena Vista took the set 25-9.
In the second set, the Spartans killed the ball first as the Demons sent it into the stands, but the BV team soon recovered, gradually catching fire and scorching the Spartans with a lead of 10 points, which held steady for most of the set, finishing at 27-17. Collins made nine digs; Bertolino made four kills and Margos three.
While disappointed about the BV match, Margos was optimistic about their next match against the Gunnison Lady Cowboys. “We get a second chance, and I think we’ll take advantage of that chance, especially after losing to BV,” she said.
The Lady Cowboys met the Lady Spartans on the floor ready for a difficult and critical battle for the chance to make the playoffs. In the first set against the Cowboys, Margos killed the ball first and the Spartans took the lead. The Cowboys gave hot pursuit, roping them in after a couple of points, however, and soon led the game by 8.
From that point, the Spartans seemed to play with new determination, regaining ground until they were only 3 points behind at 15-12, a standing they fought hard to keep. When the score was 24-21 favoring Gunnison, the Spartans found a new sense of urgency. They were able to match their opponent 24-24, then pulled ahead, leading 26-25. Salida made the winning point and took the first set at 27-25.
In the second set the Spartans struck first again, and again, the Cowboys followed. The teams battled back and forth, continuing to match each other throughout the game. Eventually, Salida fell behind by 5 near the end. The match went to the Lady Cowboys 24-20.
In the deciding match, Salida took the first couple of points, but again found themselves in a back-and-forth battle. The Spartans finally pulled ahead by 4 or 5 points. Gunnison almost caught up at 12-11, but Salida kept the Cowboys at bay and regained their ground, winning the final set 15-12, spelling victory for the match.
Collins, acting as libero for the Spartans, said the match against Gunnison was her favorite, because of the intensity. “We had a fight to win. It was very neck and neck.”
“I’m proud we didn’t quit,” coach Kristi Spanier said at the end of the match. “We could have folded and we didn’t.”
Spanier was particularly impressed by the performances of Collins, Margos and Bertolino. “Laurin played awesome. She dug and passed on serve-receives. Skyler rises to the occasion for any position I put her in,” she said.
Bertolino led the game in kills and played hard in this match, she said. Tanner led the team in blocks, and in the Gunnison match junior Makiah Parris made two aces.
It has yet to be announced whether the Lady Spartans have made the playoffs, but their win against Gunnison gives them a fighting chance, Spanier said.
