After around two hours of discussion and debate at the Buena Vista trustees’ meeting Tuesday, Brad Wann’s appeal of the town’s decision regarding his event permit application for the Buena Vista Pack Burro Race was denied.

Trustees voted 4-2 that the town administrator acted in accordance with the Municipal Code and upheld her decision to conditionally approve Wann’s permit should an alternative date be agreed upon. 

