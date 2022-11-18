Lotus hosts sustainability plan meeting

Lotus, a women-led sustainability consulting firm, hosted its second Sustainability Development Plan meeting for Chaffee County Tuesday in the Touber Building.
Invitations to the meeting were extended to stakeholders with a background in community resilience. Miles Hoffman and Claire Kantor led the meeting.
The project manager is Kimberly Schlaepser, a senior associate with Lotus.
Attendees introduced themselves by presenting their visions of what resiliency means as a collage, which could be a picture or artifact that embodies it.
The group was given an overview of the Sustainable Development Plan and definition of sustainability: meeting the needs of the present without compromising the needs of the future.
Participants discussed the definition of resiliency, looking at the Colorado Resiliency Office’s definition as well as the Eagle County Community Resilience definition and the Envision Chaffee County process definition.
This was followed by a visioning exercise, where attendees were given craft supplies such as Play-Doh, Legos and markers to create a symbolic representation of a resilient future in the span of about 10 minutes.
After this activity, participants split into two groups of four to examine sustainability efforts underway and what efforts might be missing. The group then briefly discussed equity, which had been the focus of the first meeting on the Thursday prior.
The final activity at the meeting involved examining five mindsets: Realist, Optimist, Pessimist, Creativity and Equity. Attendees were asked to use these as frameworks for ideas about sustainability.
They considered what solutions were realistic, what the best progress would look like, what the worst regression would look like, what creative solutions might be and how to make equitable sustainability efforts.
After brainstorming a number of different ideas, participants were given stickers to indicate the importance to them of the ideas generated.
“If we get all of this out of every focus group, it’s going to be a pretty robust plan,” Hoffman said afterwards. “We accomplished a heck of a lot of idea generation.”
He said he and Kantor are excited to go through the results.
“This was one of the most generative groups I’ve been a part of,” Hoffman said.
Eight more focus groups will take place until the end of March, which will cover the topics of development, water, transportation, waste and resource recovery, agriculture and open space, recreation and social systems.
