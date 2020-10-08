After several weeks of work, the Salida City Council read its proclamation celebrating diversity and encouraging tolerance and respect at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The proclamation concludes by saying “the Salida City Council does by hereby proclaim and declare Salida, Colorado, as a hate-free zone and condemns racism and any acts causing fear, intimidation, harassment, and harm motivated by bias or prejudice, and furthermore, declares and affirms a policy of non-discrimination on the basis of a person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, marital status, military or veteran status, socio-economic class, medical condition, or physical or mental disability.”
“It was wonderful to see the proclamation being read tonight,” Councilman Dan Shore said. “I know it’s making a lot of people in the community feel good right now. I’m really happy about that.”
Mayor P.T. Wood, noting that the proclamation was a council decision, also personally condemned white supremacy, racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny, homophobia and all violence and hatred perpetrated by anyone.
Council also proclaimed October 2020 Arts Month in Salida.
In new business, council appointed David B. Haynes and Suzanne Copping as alternates to the city planning commission, with Haynes’ term expiring March 21, 2024, and Copping’s term expiring Oct. 6, 2024.
Council member Harald Kasper said he was impressed with how qualified both candidates were.
A third person also applied to serve on the planning commission, but missed Monday’s work session when the interviews were conducted and was unable to be contacted Tuesday.
With Poncha Springs deciding not to join Salida, Buena Vista and Chaffee County in a multi-jurisdictional housing authority, council repealed the resolution it previously passed and replaced it with a new intergovernmental agreement that doesn’t include Poncha Springs.
In other business, council passed a motion certifying delinquent accounts for utilities can be added onto property tax bills, which it does every year.
And once again, council extended the state of local emergency and COVID-19 action plan for another month.
The consent agenda was combined and approved. Included were awarding Neenan Archistruction $45,000 for the Salida fire facility’s needs assessment project; updating the fund balance reserve policy so, for instance, the minimum available in the general fund is a balance of 25 percent of the previous year’s operating expenditures; approving a warranty reduction for Poncha Meadows Phase 1 subdivision; approving the sanitary sewer extension for Quarry Station Filing No. 2 and 3 subdivisions; and approving the final payment for the 2019 sewer reconstruction phase 2.
Council will next meet Nov. 2. With Election Day on Nov. 3, council will hold both its work session and regular meeting at the same meeting Nov. 2.
